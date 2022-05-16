Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Announces Earnings Results

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

