Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

