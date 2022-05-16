Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.25. Bioventus shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 12,046 shares traded.

BVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

