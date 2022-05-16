Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0559 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $936.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007100 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.