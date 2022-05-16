BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $583.26

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $583.26 and last traded at $595.35, with a volume of 30665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $615.33.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

