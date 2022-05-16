BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $583.26

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $583.26 and last traded at $595.35, with a volume of 30665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $615.33.
BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
