Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 30.4% This Week

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $378.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,678,577 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

