BLOCKv (VEE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,531.00

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $3,531.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

