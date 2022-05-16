Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Sphere stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 2,009,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,596. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Sphere (BLSP)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.