BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $325.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.29.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $281.55 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

