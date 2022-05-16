Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.61 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.47.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

