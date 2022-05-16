Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $516,253.21 and $398.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars.

