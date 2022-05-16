Bodycote (LON:BOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870 ($10.73).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 627 ($7.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.74. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($69,466.55). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($125,261.99).

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.