Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BONH stock opened at GBX 6.63 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.54.

In related news, insider Laurie Benson bought 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,890.20 ($6,029.10).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

