Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Set at C$11.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

