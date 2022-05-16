BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233,800 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises about 2.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of BorgWarner worth $99,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,225. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

