Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $33.64 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00190830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00315617 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

