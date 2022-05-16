Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 2,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,658. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

