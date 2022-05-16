Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New $586,000 Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $11.86. 106,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

