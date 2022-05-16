Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $111.15. 143,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.