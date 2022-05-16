Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 900 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
