Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Up 33.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 405,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 181,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 target price on Braveheart Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.