Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 6,240,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

