Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,458 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $315,205 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 13,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

