Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 485 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

