Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after purchasing an additional 168,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,295,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 46,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

