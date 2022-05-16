Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,081 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IMAX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 13,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,351. The company has a market capitalization of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

