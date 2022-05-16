Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,137 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Zuora stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 14,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,529. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

