Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,481 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

