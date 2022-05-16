Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $207,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $88.00. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,145. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.