Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

WDC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.