Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,276. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.58.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

