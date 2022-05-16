Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Infinera by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,126,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,566. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

