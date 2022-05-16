Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.77. 3,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.