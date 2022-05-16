Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 257,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 2,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,309. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

