Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.74. 511,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

