Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. 13,439,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,025,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

