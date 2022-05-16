Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.64. 1,684,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

