Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 136,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 395,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

