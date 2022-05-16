Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 39,980,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,291,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

