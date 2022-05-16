Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.12. 5,965,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

