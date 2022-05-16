Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 432,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,126. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $100.13.

