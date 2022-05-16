Bridgeworth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,826,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.55. 3,999,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.