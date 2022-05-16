Bridgeworth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.42. 336,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average is $412.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

