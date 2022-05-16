Bridgeworth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.23. 196,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,873. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.54.

