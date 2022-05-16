Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.91. 4,476,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,106. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

