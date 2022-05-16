Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. 3,158,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

