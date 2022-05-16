Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

