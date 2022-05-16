Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.28 Million

Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will announce $30.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.89 million to $30.67 million. Globalstar also posted sales of $30.28 million during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $124.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.29 million to $126.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.84 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $127.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globalstar.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 48,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,471. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.