Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to post $77.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.72 million and the lowest is $72.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $84.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $317.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $327.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.93 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $407.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

WPRT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,238. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

