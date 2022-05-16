Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $989.52 million, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

